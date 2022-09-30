BRASHER — Retired Brasher Town Supervisor M. James Dawson received special recognition from the state this week.
State Sen. Joseph A. Griffo, R-Rome, presented Mr. Dawson with a New York State Senate Commendation, which recognizes exceptional people who have made a lasting contribution to their community.
Mr. Dawson served as supervisor for 42 years before retiring in December 2015. He was instrumental in a variety of improvement projects, including building a new municipal building, constructing a highway garage in Helena, upgrading the sewage treatment plant in Brasher and coordinating the arrival of the Helena Water District.
He also was instrumental in working with four neighboring towns to consolidate services for a health center and, in the late 1970s, was successful in the building of new sidewalks in both Brasher and Helena.
In addition, he served as president of the St. Lawrence County Supervisors Association, as well as St. Lawrence County chairman in the 1980s.
Mr. Dawson said he had no idea that he would be recognized by Sen. Griffo. He received a call from Richard L. Ashlaw from the senator’s office, telling him the senator was coming to town and wanted to meet with him at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Union hall in Massena.
“We sat at the table and we chatted and talked about things,” he said.
That’s when Sen. Griffo told him about the New York State Senate Commendation.
“He said he wanted to do that for some people that lived in the state who he recognizes for their public service. We continued to chat for a while. Then, he reaches down and he said, ‘Jim, you want to stand up? I want to make a presentation.’ I said, ‘What are you doing?’ He gave me the plaque and there’s a medal that goes with it,” Mr. Dawson said. “I was just flabbergasted.”
Sen. Griffo said he was happy to recognize Mr. Dawson’s service.
“I am pleased to recognize Jim and to present him with a New York State Senate Commendation,” he said in a news release. “Jim served the people of the town of Brasher with honor, integrity, loyalty, dedication and distinction. He also has contributed his time and talents to countless civic and charitable endeavors and has certainly left a lasting legacy on the region.”
