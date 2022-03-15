MASSENA — A group of volunteers is looking in the history books to identify people who were born or lived in Massena and who went on to strike it big as an entertainer, athlete or politician, as well as notables who have visited the village over the years.
Mariann Witkop is heading the project with the goal of having an exhibit for display during the Aug. 5 to 7 Mega Reunion of the Massena Central High School classes of the 1980s.
“I’ve been working for probably a couple of months compiling names of people like Zach Bogosian, Jonny Gustafson, and back in the day Hal Smith, Pat Martin, Bid McPhee,” she said.
Some of the other names that she has come across include Jerry Morin, Jimmy Phillips, Eleanor Roosevelt, Darlina Morin, Tommy Hurley, Gary Danko, Judy Garland’s grandmother, Matt Meacham, Pat Smith, Gus Fiacco, Paul King, Ed Fay, Janis Reno Ahern, Mike Hurlbut, Stephanie Bissonnette, Norman P. Rockwell, Jim Deshaies, Tim Welsh and others.
Mrs. Witkop said the group is looking for a picture, a small biography about where they lived or their Massena connection and some type of memorabilia such as a hockey stick, medal or playbill from their career, if possible.
“This is not necessary, but would make the display more interesting,” she said.
At the same time, she said, notable people who visited Massena are sought, whether they’re related to sports, music or some other profession.
Some of the dignitaries include Nelson A. Rockefeller, Charles E. Schumer, Hubert H. Humphrey, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, Robert F. Kennedy, Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn, William P. Rogers, Mario M. Cuomo, Eliot L. Spitzer, Richard M. Nixon, Dwight D. Eisenhower, Harry S. Truman and Hillary Clinton.
Among the noted athletes who have visited are Guy Lafleur, Maurice “Rocket” Richard, Herb Brooks, the Mahovlich brothers, Gordie Howe, Ralph Backstrom, Gerry Meehan, the Harlem Globetrotters, Chris Chelios, Gump Worsley, Mike Richter, Bill Lee, Arnold Palmer, Gary Player, the U.S. Olympic hockey team, Steve Rogers, Rusty Staub, Jean Beliveau, Bobby Orr and Bobby Hull.
Other notables include Shania Twain, Sonny and Cher, Cab Calloway, Jerry Lee Lewis, the Supremes, Maria von Trapp, Janis Joplin, Jeannie C. Riley, Minnie Pearl, Mickey Rooney, Robert Alda, Tony Bennett, Bobby Rivers from MTV, Art Carney, Bob Dylan, Kenny Rogers, Dan Aykroyd, Jacques Cousteau, Sammy Davis Jr. and more.
She said the reason they visited and the dates they were in town as well as a photo if there is one would be helpful. For instance, Dan Aykroyd was jailed in Massena, and Sonny and Cher signed autographs while at the airport. Some notable musicians are reported to have played at the town hall, while others came through Massena while on the way to other venues.
“I have literally hundreds of names, but I don’t know if they’re all true or not,” Mrs. Witkop said.
Local historian John D. Michaud III penned an editorial in 2021 that showcased some of the celebrities who had been to Massena for one reason or another.
“Some of the most influential movie stars and richest figures of the 20th century have quietly stepped through the corridors of the village. The list of famous Hollywood and musical entertainers who resided at a time in Massena is amazing. Sammy Davis Jr. danced downtown for nickels and dimes as a child. Judy Garland’s grandmother was born in Massena. Janis Joplin stirred up mayhem with her friends. Dan Aykroyd was arrested for underage drinking,” he wrote.
Finding more names is a tedious process, Mrs. Witkop said.
“We have the historic newspaper archive database, but that’s very time-intensive and very fruitless most of the time,” she said.
That’s why she’s turning to others for any information they may have.
“I’m just hoping somebody has clippings from their kid going to a hockey or baseball banquet. The best ones would be with people from the area. I want to promote the positivity of the area,’ Mrs. Witkop said.
She has posted her request in the Memories of Massena, NY Facebook group, and said anyone who has information can leave it as part of her thread, or can send her a Facebook message with the information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.