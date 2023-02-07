MANCHESTER, N.H. - Gwendolyn Shelton of Hannibal has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s fall 2022 dean’s list. The fall terms run from September to December.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the dean’s list. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.
