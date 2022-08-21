Porter named to dean’s list

Spring Campus Sykes

 Tara Freeman

CANTON - Hannah Porter from Parish has been named to St. Lawrence University’s dean’s list for achieving academic excellence during the spring 2022 semester.

Porter attended Altmar-Parish-Williamstown High School. Porter is a member of the Class of 2022 and is majoring in English and psychology.

