NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Katherine McCraith, of Hannibal, qualified for the spring 2020 dean’s list at Belmont University. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.
Approximately 53% of Belmont’s 6,313 undergraduate students qualified for the spring 2020 dean’s list. Belmont Provost Dr. Thomas Burns said, “This achievement for the spring semester indicates that these students have placed a high priority on their work at Belmont and have invested time and energy in their studies. It is our strong belief that consistent application in this manner will reap great benefits, which will equip them for a lifetime of learning and growing.”
