ONEONTA — Katherine Martinez, of Hannibal, was one of four SUNY Oneonta students to receive the 2020 SUNY Chancellor’s Award for Student Excellence.
The Chancellor’s Award for Student Excellence is the highest honor that SUNY bestows upon students.
It is presented annually to SUNY students who demonstrate academic excellence and integrate it with accomplishments in other areas, such as leadership, career achievement, campus involvement, athletics, community service, or creative and performing arts.
Martinez is studying biology at SUNY Oneonta.
Each year, SUNY campus presidents establish a selection committee, which reviews the accomplishments of exemplary students.
Nominees are then forwarded to the Chancellor’s Office for a second round of review.
Finalists are then recommended to the chancellor to become recipients of the award.
Martinez is an exceptional student leader who excels in all she does. She is consistently recognized for her GPA, is an active member of multiple national honor societies and organizations, and has conducted important biological research in the Adirondack Mountains, Amazon Rainforest, and at Michigan State University. She is a dedicated peer tutor, flautist and volunteer.
In 2019, she was one of eight students who traveled to Puerto Rico to help with hurricane cleanup efforts.
