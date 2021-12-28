Holly Steffen graduates with honors

MANKATO, Minn. - Minnesota State University, Mankato awarded 2,276 degrees to 1,941 students at the end of the fall 2021 semester.
Holly Steffen of Oswego, was awarded a bachelor of science degree in dental hygiene, Summa Cum Laude
Degrees awarded at the undergraduate level included 53 bachelor of arts degrees, ten bachelor of business degrees, 16 bachelor of fine arts degrees, 1,496 bachelor of science degrees, 28 bachelor of science in integrated engineering degrees, seven bachelor of science in civil engineering degrees, seven bachelor of science in computer engineering degrees, 19 bachelor of science in electrical engineering degrees, nine bachelor of science in mechanical engineering degrees, 41 bachelor of science in social work degrees, 27 associate of arts degrees and 65 undergraduate certificates.
Undergraduate students receiving recognition included 263 students graduating summa cum laude (3.8 grade point average and higher), 258 students graduating magna cum laude (grade point averages of 3.6 to 3.79) and 238 students graduating cum laude (grade point averages of 3.4 to 3.59).
