Huston recognized as outstanding employee by OCO

FULTON – Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) planning coordinator Kristin LaBarage (left), presents planning specialist Joelle Hutson (right) with the award for Outstanding Corporate Services Employee. Hutson was recognized for her commitment, resourcefulness, and dedication to OCO and those they serve. OCO is a private, non-profit agency that has been supporting communities throughout Oswego County since 1966. A member agency of the United Way of Greater Oswego County, OCO provides more than 50 vital services throughout 100 separate locations. For more information, visit www.oco.org.
