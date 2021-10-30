PHILADELPHIA — The Theatre Association of New York State has honored the Thespian Troupe and associated faculty at Indian River Central School with several awards following its Oct. 22-23 production of “She Kills Monsters” by Qui Nguyen.
The awards:
Meritorious Achievement in Ensemble Acting to the cast.
Meritorious Achievement in Acting to Katie Hallett for her portrayal of Agnes Evans.
Meritorious Achievement in Acting to Zach Culver for his portrayal of Chuck Biggs.
Meritorious Achievement in Property Design to Zoe Soukey.
Meritorious Achievement in Figurine Design and Creation to Mason Monroe.
Excellence in puppet design to Amanda Morrison.
Excellence in Music Composition and Sound Design to Rachael Robinson.
Excellence in Costume Design to Patricia Young.
Excellence in Direction to Kristie Farr.
Also, on Tuesday, the TANYS announced its 2021 Virtual Awards, honoring productions produced online during that pandemic against many odds.
“Unfortunately, these works never had the opportunity to be viewed by the TANYS audience at our annual festival,” the association said in a news release. “So the TANYS Board of Trustees decided to recognize these works with a variety of awards covering directing, acting and multiple technical elements.”
The Indian River High School Drama Club received Outstanding Production runner-up in the statewide awards for its “26 Pebbles” by Eric Ulloa, staged in November of 2020.
The Outstanding Production winner was “Painting Moonlight” produced by the Albany-based community theater Confetti Stage.
