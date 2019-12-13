MASSENA — Individuals who have made an impact in the Massena community were recognized Thursday evening during the Greater Massena Chamber of Commerce’s 87th annual awards dinner, dubbed as “Winter Wonderland” this year.
Denise Laneuville from Orvis Street Discount Wine and Liquor, Josie Hardy from Hardy’s Bakery, Diane Kennedy from Via Main Restaurant and Tori Lashomb from Forevermore Studio received the recognition during the dinner.
Nominations for each award came from the community, as did the final vote. Voting was done online and wrapped up last week.
Ms. Laneuville was selected from among seven candidates for the Business Leadership Award. Chamber President Jason Hendricks said the award “honors a person or business that has cultivated a strong work ethic and is an example to other businesses. Fostering employment opportunities, providing quality products or services and giving back to the community.”
Other nominees for the award included Aaron Jolly from An Italian Affair, Alcoa, Barbara Montour from Montour CPA and Associates, Diane Kennedy from Via Main restaurant, Tarbell Management and Heather Ford from Toddler Town Daycare.
Ms. Hardy received the Excellence in Entrepreneurship Award, which chamber Executive Director Nathan Lashomb said honors an individual or small business “that has persevered in their endeavours to create and maintain a thriving business in the north country.”
Forevermore Studio, In-Law Brewing Company, Michael Kassian from Kassian Real Estate, Montour CPA and Associates, and Shelyn Peets from Simplicity were also nominated for the award.
Toby Violi from the chamber’s Board of Directors presented the Community Support Award to Ms. Kennedy.
“This award honors an individual or business that has a continued dedication to giving back to the community and helping those less fortunate or struggling,” he said.
Also nominated for the award were Arconic, Curran Renewable Energy, John Roder from The Temple, Miriam Catapano, Montour CPA and Associates, Morgan Plantz from Blackhearts Bay Tattoos, Nathan Lashomb from Forevermore Studio, PetVet, Tarbell Management, Tom Miller from the Massena Town Council and Zachary Monroe from the Police Activities League.
Ms. Lashomb was named Massena Chamber Volunteer of the Year during the dinner. Chamber board member Kylee Tarbell noted that the award honors a person or business that has consistently helped the Greater Massena Chamber of Commerce in its endeavours such as events, advocation and/or labor.
Other nominations included Benjamin Bearce, Bettina Kennedy, Eiwyn Hewey from Arconic, Gina Snyder from Blue Spruce Motel, Kelli Ramsey, Massena Electric Department, Shelyn Peets from Simplicity and Toby Violi from Farmers Insurance.
Mr. Lashomb also recognized members of the chamber’s Board of Directors with the Executive Director Award for “going above and beyond to volunteer and help the Massena Chamber.” Recognized were Kelli Ramsey from Curran Renewable Energy, Kylee Tarbell from the Akwesasne Business Council, Shelyn Peets from Simplicity, Toby Violi from Farmer’s Insurance and Jason Hendricks of H3 Design.
