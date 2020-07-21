Ingersoll graduates

CHADRON, NEB. - Aaron Ingersoll, of Cleveland, was one of 315 candidates honored at Chadron State College in a virtual commencement exercise on the college’s YouTube site. Ingersoll graduated with a master of arts in education.
