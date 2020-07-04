ITHACA — Ithaca College announces the following May 2020 graduates:
Alexander Brutcher of Pennellville graduated with a bachelor of arts in physics.
Bethany Cripps of Central Square graduated with a bachelor of music in music education.
Chase Pelton of Oswego graduated with a bachelor of science in television-radio.
Reice Shipley of Central Square graduated with a bachelor of science in sports media (communication).
Austin Whitney of Fulton graduated with a bachelor of arts in mathematics.
