Ithaca College May 2019 graduate

Ithaca College congratulates all May 2019 graduates.
Grace Trepasso of Fulton graduated with a bachelor of arts in legal studies.
Anna D’Arrigo of Martville graduated with a bachelor of science in clinical health studies.
Connor Sheffield of Oswego graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor of science in integrated marketing communications .
Reilly Patrick of Oswego graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor of science in occupational therapy.
