Ithaca College spring 2020 dean’s list

ITHACA - Ithaca College congratulates the following students named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester:

Jordan Cole, a communication management and design major of Phoenix.

Gianna Giamartino, a business administration; accounting major of Central Square.

Allyson Ruby, a health care management major of Mexico.

Sheila Wallis, a theatre studies major of Mexico.

Allison Moore, a sociology major of Mannsville.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.