Ithaca College students named to spring 2019 dean’s list

Ithaca College congratulates the following local students named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester:
Gianna Giamartino of Central Square, a business administration major.
Anna D’Arrigo of Martville, a clinical health studies major.
Allyson Ruby of Mexico, a health care management major.
Brian Breen of Phoenix, a music education major.
Tanner Wegzyn of Oswego, a television-radio major.
Allison Moore of Mannsville, an exploratory major.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.