GREENVILLE, S.C. - Jacob Gerber of Oswego, has earned a place on Furman University’s dean’s list for the 2020 spring semester. Furman’s dean’s list is composed of full-time undergraduate students who earn a grade point average of 3.4 or higher on a four-point system. Gerber’s parents are Jeffrey Gerber and Valerie Gerber.
Latest News
- SUNY Oswego’s re-opening plan
- Abigail Burgess named to president’s list
- Jacob Gerber earns place on Furman University’s dean’s list
- Nicole DelConte recipient of Ruth Sayer Scholarship
- JCC students named to spring 2020 president’s and dean’s lists
- Shineman Foundation Awards $323,000 to Oswego County not-for-profits
- DEC seeks participants for 2020 Summer Wild Turkey Survey
- Grocery giveaway Aug. 15 for families in need
Most Popular
-
When the coronavirus vaccine arrives, who will get the first shot?
-
Teen likely to return home two days after fracturing femur, breaking kneecap in dirt bike accident
-
State police asking for public assistance locating missing teen from Westport
-
Could a vaccine return life to normal?
-
15-year-old airlifted to Syracuse after crashing dirt bike into a lawn mower in ‘freak accident’
Classifieds
- NNY FARMERS MARKET, RT.
- WE BUY & Sell Dairies, Bred Heifers and Open Heifers.
- AAA CAPS- Alum. & Fiberglass. JCT Truck Caps, Lowville, NY
- ALWAYS BUYING junk vehicles. Fast, local pick up! Call 315-783-4184
- BUYING JUNK VEHICLES .
- AUCTION PREVIEWS Sun. Aug 9th Real Estate & Contents Liverpool
- ANTIQUES WANTED Old hunting & fishing items, old signs, old
- Buildings Jacked & Leveled Houses, barns, camps, trailers. All types
- PRE 1950 post cards, advertising signs, calendars, 10 cent comic
- BEER ITEMS- Pre 1970, Paying top dollar for punch &
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.