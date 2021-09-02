Jadyn Hardy earns dean’s list honors

EDINBORO, PA. - Jadyn H. Hardy of Pulaski, was named to the dean’s list at Edinboro University for the fall 2020 semester.
In order to attain this academic honor, students must maintain a quality point average of 3.4 or higher, complete a minimum of 12 semester hours of credit and receive no grade lower than a C in any course.
Hardy, whose major is social work, was among nearly 1,200 students named to the fall 2020 dean’s list.
