CANTON - James E. Peterson, a SUNY Canton agribusiness management major from Pennellville, earned part-time honors during the fall 2022 semester.
“Our part-time students often juggle family and work obligations while excelling at their studies,” SUNY Canton President Zvi Szafran said. “This is not an easy task. We applaud your commitment to your education.”
The college created this recognition for students who earned at least a 3.25 GPA in six to 11 credit hours of coursework. It stands alongside the college’s dean’s list and president’s list as one of the top awards given for academic success. A complete list of all honor students also runs on www.canton.edu.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.