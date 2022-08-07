James Peterson earns academic honors

CANTON - James E. Peterson of Pennellville, earned part-time honors at SUNY Canton during the spring 2022 semester. Peterson is a SUNY Canton agribusiness management major.
The college created part-time honors to recognize students who earned at least a 3.25 GPA in 6 to 11 credit hours of course work. It stands alongside the college’s dean’s list and president’s list as one of the top awards given for academic success.
