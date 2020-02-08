ELMIRA - Jameson Asmus, of West Monroe, was one of several Elmira College students participating in the Elmira College Term II Student Art Show, displayed in the George Waters Art Gallery. Each winter, the Annual Term II Student Art Show features student works created in studio classes during Term I and Term II, and includes sculpture, ceramics, painting, drawing, watercolor, photography and digital arts.
Jameson Asmus participates in Term II Student Art Show
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.