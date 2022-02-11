Janet Clerkin retires from the county after 37 years

OSWEGO COUNTY – The median age in America is 38. When Janet Clerkin started working for Oswego County, those people were one-year-olds.
And so it was, in further proof that all good things must come to an end, that at its Jan. 6 organizational meeting, the entire Oswego County Legislature and all in its chambers, resoundingly rose to their feet and cheered and applauded in heartfelt recognition and appreciation of Janet Clerkin on her announced retirement.
Oswego County Administrator Philip Church and Director of Strategic Initiatives David Turner shared words of gratitude for Clerkin’s expertise and dedication after the Legislature’s Economic Development and Planning Committee presented her with a certificate of recognition.
“Janet was one of my first supervisors,” said Church. “She taught me a lot about communicating with the public and the media, much of which I still use today.
“Her diligence and professionalism have had a tremendous impact on the county’s public information efforts,” he added. “She has set a high standard of integrity and credibility that has earned her respect from co-workers, the media and county residents.”
Turner also praised Clerkin’s strong work ethic, “Janet is a consummate professional and a conscientious, humble employee. She has long been committed to serving Oswego County residents, whether it’s promoting the area’s tourism assets or covering news topics fairly and getting the word out in a timely manner. I’m grateful for everything she’s done for our team and this county. We will miss her greatly but wish her a very happy retirement.”
Originally from Chazy, N.Y., Clerkin attended SUNY Oswego and went onto work in journalism for the Palladium Times. She helped launch The Oswego County Messenger and covered the government beat there before the newspaper closed.
Clerkin was then offered an opportunity to work in the Oswego County administrator’s office, publicizing information about government services and programs to county residents and the news media. She brought her journalistic integrity and news writing skills to the job, giving Oswego County Public Information a reputation of credibility among local and regional news media. She taught these same qualities to several public information officers she mentored through the years.
When the state began allocating funds to counties for tourism promotion, Clerkin’s responsibilities expanded to include visitor marketing. She went on to help to develop the current tourism and public information office where she served as its coordinator for the last 15 years.
Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup noted Janet’s important contributions in the development of the County’s Tourism and Public Information Office.
“Janet has been a tremendous asset to our county,” he said. “The integrity of her character and the quality of her work are an example to all those around her.”
Clerkin unabashedly loved her job.
“I loved my job,” she said in a recent interview. “I was really blessed and fortunate to have a job that was rewarding in a way that I worked with great people, and I was able to inform people about the services and programs that benefit county residents, that help the quality of life in Oswego County. There are a lot of really great people that are working quietly behind the scenes. It was a good experience for me to be able to get to know them and help publicize some of the services and programs that the county provides.”
Now, she says she’s “transitioning” into retirement, spending some time cross-country skiing almost right outside her door in rural Parish, visiting friends and relatives, and enjoying her two-and-a-half-year-old grandson.
“When the weather’s nicer, we’ll be doing some camping,” she said. “I’ve been doing some knitting, reading lots of books. Just catching up on things that I wanted to do that I didn’t have time to.”
Doing those things, spending time with her husband, Kevin, who retired last spring, those were important reasons in her decision to retire now.
“I felt it was time,” she said. “My husband Kevin and I both wanted to be able to spend our time together doing things that we haven’t been able to do. That’s the plan anyway.
“I basically worked full-time since I graduated from college, except for the few intervals, mostly when my kids were born. So, I really am enjoying having time off and not having all the obligations and commitments that I had with a full-time job.
“In the springtime and summer we’ll do some camping, mostly in the Adirondacks,” she said, “just small things to relax that we haven’t been able to spend time doing before. I love it there.”
Does she hope to take up any new things?
“Probably not right away,” she said. “I have an accordion and a clarinet, and I want to start playing those again. That’s one thing I want to do is start playing that again for myself.”
She plays the clarinet periodically and took up the accordion recently.
“I took lessons for a while, and I loved that, and I do want to get back into playing it again.”
When asked whether she considered learning a new language, she replied, “I did feel like learning accordion was learning a new language. A lot of memorizing.”
She said she probably will not take up the all-consuming and seemingly addictive game of golf.
“I don’t see myself into golf that much,” she said. “I did play in a league many years ago. I think that was the extent of my golf career.”
Instead, she said, “I’ve been doing a lot of cooking, actually experimenting with new recipes. The nice thing now is I can make something that takes a couple hours to cook.”
Will she miss work?
“I do miss it,” she said. “I miss the people and I miss the challenges and the activity, but I also really enjoy not having the deadline and not having to drive through the snow to Oswego. But, I do miss it. I miss the people. I’ve gone in a couple times. I forgot my nameplate. It was still on my desk. No one was in there, in the office. They hadn’t moved into the office yet, ’cause I forgot my nameplate on the desk. I’m still in touch with them, my former colleagues.”
In her kind and generous manner that has always shown through in all her work for the county and in her extremely helpful dealings with the media, she had nothing but praise for the county she worked for for 37 years and for the people she worked with.
“I like to think that there are really great assets we have in Oswego County,” she said. “We have beautiful recreation areas, beautiful environment, lots of people that are working really hard to try to make the county a better place to live in. My experience was that people genuinely were interested in working together and trying to provide the best services they could within the resources they had.”
The legislature’s standing ovation and extended applause in her honor certainly meant a lot to her.
“I appreciated that,” Janet said. “It was humbling.” And in typical fashion, deflecting the conversation away from herself and onto others, she continued, “and, like I said, there’s really great people that are involved in county government, elected officials, and department heads. People working behind the scenes. I was very blessed to be able to have that experience.”
