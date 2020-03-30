BATAVIA - Jason Holmquist, a resident of Central Square, was among 248 students from Genesee Community College, including all seven campus locations in Batavia, Albion, Arcade, Dansville, Lima, Medina and Warsaw, who were named to the Provost’s List For The Fall 2019 semester.
Students honored on the provost’s list have maintained part-time enrollment and earned a quality point index of 3.75 (roughly equivalent to an A) or better.
