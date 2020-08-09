JCC students named to spring 2020 president’s and dean’s lists

WATERTOWN - Jefferson Community College (JCC) has named the following students to the 2020 spring semester president’s and dean’s lists.
The students named to the president’s list earned a grade point average of 3.6 to 4.0 out of a possible 4.0.
The students named to the dean’s list earned a grade point average of 3.2 to 3.59 out of a possible 4.0.
To be eligible for president’s or dean’s list recognition, full-time and part-time students must meet applicable credit hour requirements.
President’s List Spring 2020
Bree Lynne Farina of Fulton
James Daniel Decker of Lacona
Sean P. Hennigan of Lacona
Derek William Cuyler of Oswego
Jennifer Lynn Maxam of Oswego
Katelyn Elizabeth Wise of Oswego
Jordan Elizabeth Cleveland of Pulaski
Kara Croft of Pulaski
Joshua M. Kachurak of Pulaski
Noah Ashton Smith of Pulaski
Carla M.G. Soules of Pulaski
Beth Tarbell of Pulaski
Marley Jane Yerdon of Redfield
Joel D. Miller of Richland
Kolby Hunter Banach of Sandy Creek
Madison M. Brown of Sandy Creek
Jadyn Gabriele Mullin of Sandy Creek
Kennedy Sullivan of Sandy Creek
Hailey Ann Gamble of Wiliamstown
Dean’s List Spring 2020
Brian Sickler of Lacona
Aliza Beth-Ann Deasy of Mexico
Heather Beth Gage of Pulaski
Allison Renee Johnson of Pulaski
Garrett Lawton of Pulaski
Shelby Morgan Miller of Pulaski
Olivia M. Sheldon of Pulaski
Tayla M. Smith of Pulaski
Corey Richard Whitaker of Pulaski
Christina Anne Burns of Richland
