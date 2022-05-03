Jean Niver joins Salvation Army advisory board

FULTON - Jean Niver, lifelong Fulton resident, recently joined the advisory board of the Oswego County Salvation Army Corps. She grew up in the city of Fulton where her parents ran Sieron’s Grocery Store for many years.
Niver, an elementary school teacher in the Hannibal Central School District retired after 30 years of service, is known to patrons of the Fulton Driving Range which she owns and operates with her husband, Bill Niver. She is also in business with another retired teacher where she does floral design work from her home under the name, Posies & Paintings.
Niver is active in the community as a member and board member of Best Development of the Arts and the Fulton Women’s Club. The Nivers are parents of three adult children.
The advisory board of the Oswego County Salvation Army provides advice to the corps officers and liaison with the community. It is considered a “working” board in that its members are actively involved in fundraising and delivery of certain services. Members work on Guest Chef Dinners, stand with the familiar kettles during the Christmas season, make financial contributions, and help in various other ways as needed. The board meets monthly to evaluate the work of the Army and the needs of people of the county and to plan future undertakings. Anyone interested in more information about the Army or the advisory board is invited to call 315-529-0120.
