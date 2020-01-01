WATERTOWN - Jefferson Community College (JCC) held its fall commencement ceremony on Thursday, Dec. 19 in the McVean Center Gymnasium. As of Dec. 16 JCC will award 178 degrees and/or certificates to 174 students. Below is a list of local students who are December 2019 candidates for graduation. Those with (-) following their names will be receiving two diplomas and/or certificates (CERT).
David Michael Hennigan of Lacona - associate of science mathematics.
Margaret Ellen Blodgett of Orwell - associate of applied science individual studies.
Kyle James Creamer of Phoenix - associate of arts humanities and social sciences.
Allison M. Burrows of Pulaski - associate of science accounting.
Kristina M. Miller of Richland - associate of applied science chemical dependency.
Alex VanRy of Richland - associate of arts humanities and social sciences.
