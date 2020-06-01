Jefferson Community College spring 2020 graduates

Jefferson Community College held its 56th annual Commencement Ceremony on Friday, May 15, virtually streamed on the college’s website at www.sunyjefferson.edu.
333 degrees were awarded to 323 students with 10 students receiving more than one degree and/or certificate. Below is a list of graduates as of May 14.
Those with (-) following their names will be receiving more than one diploma and/or certificate (Cert). After the virtual ceremony, the video will be made available permanently on the college’s YouTube channel.
Bree Lynne Farina, of Fulton, graduated with an associate of science human services.
Emily Madison Mack, of Mexico, graduated with an associate of applied science chemical dependency.
Derek William Cuyler, of Oswego, graduated with an associate of science engineering science.
Lauren R. Nichols, of Phoenix, graduated with an associate of science human services.
Rebecca Ann Roberts, of Phoenix, graduated with an associate of applied science individual studies.
Heather Beth Gage, of Pulaski, graduated with an associate of applied science zoo technology.
Casey Jacob Hargrave, of Pulaski, graduated with an associate of science criminal justice.
Joshua M. Kachurak, of Pulaski, graduated with an associate of arts humanities and social sciences.
Hailey Ann Gamble, of Williamstown, graduated with an associate of applied science zoo technology.
Missy Jean Hilton, of Williamstown, graduated with an associate of science business administration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.