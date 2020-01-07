Jefferson County Farm Bureau member named to NYFB State Board

AUBURN - New York Farm Bureau’s 63rd State annual meeting was held Dec. 2-4 in Binghamton. It is where the organization’s public policy agenda for 2020 was made, individuals were recognized for their hard work and dedication to furthering agriculture, and persons are elected to help lead the organization into the future.
Jefferson County Farm Bureau member, Adam Miner of Belleville, was elected as New York Farm Bureau State Board District 6 Director. As a state director, Miner will represent Herkimer, Jefferson, Lewis, Oneida and Oswego County Farm Bureau members. He will be an advocate for agriculture and help educate the public and elected officials on important agriculture-related topics. Miner has been an active farm bureau member, serving as president, vice-president and young farmer chair for Jefferson County Farm Bureau over several years. He is a dairy nutrition advisor for Poulin Grain.
New York Farm Bureau is dedicated to solving the economic and public policy issues challenging the agricultural community. The county is part of New York Farm Bureau, the largest agricultural advocacy group in New York state, whose mission is to serve and strengthen agriculture.
