WATERTOWN — For the first time since 2019 due to the pandemic, local law enforcement was honored at the 2023 American Legion Law and Order Awards.

Two dispatchers were honored at Monday’s Law and Order Night at the American Legion Army and Navy Post 61.

First responder efforts honored

Director of Jefferson County Office of Fire and Emergency Management Joseph D. Plummer hugs senior dispatcher Sarah Maney after awarding her and dispatcher Mary Granger for their life-saving efforts during a house fire in December. Jonathon Wheeler/Watertown Daily Times
First responder efforts honored

People watch as first responders are honored at the American Legion Law and Order Awards. Jonathon Wheeler/Watertown Daily Times
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.