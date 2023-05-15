Ginger B. Hall, director of the Jefferson County Public Health Service, speaks during a December 2021 news conference to declare a state of emergency for the county amid a rise in coronavirus cases. She recently was awarded the Home Care Association of New York State’s highest honor. Watertown Daily Times

 Kara Dry

WATERTOWN — The public health director at Jefferson County Public Health Service has received the Home Care Association of New York State’s highest honor.

Ginger B. Hall was recently awarded the association’s Ruth F. Wilson Award, which is given to a dedicated individual who has significantly contributed to home care over their career.

