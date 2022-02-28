Jessie Faulkner named to dean’s/merit list

BUFFALO - Jessie Faulkner, of Mexico, is among more than 1,100 Canisius College students named to the fall 2021 dean’s list or merit list.
Dean’s list recognitions are awarded to those students who have attained a grade point average of at least 3.50 for the semester and have completed at least four courses of three credits or equivalent.
Merit list recognitions are awarded to students who have attained a grade point average of at least 3.25 for the semester and have completed two courses of three credit hours or the equivalent.
Faulkner is a member of the Canisius Class of 2022 and pursuing a degree in physical education sport pedagogy.
