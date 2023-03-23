CARTHAGE — Jody C. Mono of Natural Bridge, nominated by Decima Chiasson, Linda Tanner and Susan K. Coughlin, has been named the 2022 Carthage Citizen of the Year by the Carthage Elks Lodge 1762 and Carthage Area Chamber of Commerce.
Mrs. Mono has worked in many capacities through the Village Ecumenical Ministries as president of the group of churches and coordinator for its most recognized ministry — the food pantry. She has helped with Religious Release and the CROP Walk and established an Angel Tree at the area nursing homes, filling 243 Angels this year, ran the Thanksgiving dinner program, ran the Christmas meal program serving 246 families, organized Christmas parties and schedules the weekly church services and worship nights at the nursing home, volunteers with the Stone Soup program, and does fundraising for VEM. In addition to being a volunteer for VEM she runs the Carthage Salvation Army hub and volunteers through her church, according to the nomination.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.