Joshua Roderick earns Eagle Scout Rank

Joshua Roderick, son of Amy and Bryan Roderick of West Monroe and grandson of Lori and Denny Clark of Central Square and Harlow and Debra Roderick of Phoenix, earned his Eagle Rank on Aug. 5.
His project was to replace the tin roof and repaint a pavilion located at Van Lieu Park in the town of Hastings.
Roderick picked the park project because as a child he often played there while visiting his grandparents who lived across the street. The park was familiar, and he felt was something that would be meaningful as well as benefit the community.
He also thought it would be a nice addition to the all-inclusive playground (Extraordinary Acres) that is set to be installed in May 2020.
Roderick’s journey to Eagle is not the traditional path. He was not a Cub Scout, Webelos or Arrow of Light. Instead he joined scouting at the age of 13.
Despite joining late, he credits his troop with helping him to climb through the ranks.
He earned the Eagle required merit badges as well as automotive maintenance, canoeing, chess, finger printing, fish and wildlife management, geology, kayaking and leatherwork.
With his Troop -735 of West Monroe sponsored by the West Monroe Fire Company, he served as Senior Patrol Leader and Assistant Senior Patrol Leader.
Although Roderick joined a little later than some, scouting was not new to his family. His grandfather, Harlow Roderick had served as a leader with Troop 720 of Phoenix and his father, Bryan, is an Eagle Scout. Bryan’s Eagle Scout project was also a park improvement in his community of Phoenix at Henley Park.
Roderick said that his participation in Boy Scouts has helped to influence his passion and respect for nature. He enjoys the outdoors and camping. Some of his fondest memories are camp outs at Amboy as well as summer camps at the Brotherhood Camporees in Canada and Wellesley Island, Camp Babcock-Hovey and Massawepie.
Through his eagle project, he demonstrated leadership and how to create a team to accomplish a project. He said it was very rewarding to have a project that not only improved the park but would benefit the community for years to come. Roderick would like to thank all his volunteers as well as Town Supervisor Tony Bush who was instrumental in his project.
At his Eagle Ceremony he recognized his grandfather, Denny Clark with a mentor pin. The mentor pin is given to the person or persons whom the scout feels assisted him most on his scouting journey that led him to the Eagle Scout rank.
In addition to Eagle Scout, Josh graduated from Paul V. Moore High School with an advance Regents diploma and received the extra award of mastery in science due to his performance on all his regent exams. In high school he participated in the Oswego County New Vision Law and Government Program and was a member of the National Honor Society. Currently he is attending SUNY Geneseo to study biology.
