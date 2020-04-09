Julia Choate receives degree from SUNY Delhi

DELHI - Julia Choate of Oswego completed their degree at SUNY Delhi in December 2019.
Choate earned an associate in veterinary science technology.
Over 200 certificates, associate, bachelor’s, and master’s degrees were awarded to the December Class of 2019.
