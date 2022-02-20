Julia Roman named to the president’s list

SPRINGFIELD, MASS. - Western New England University (WNE) has announced that Julia Roman of Oswego, has been named to the president’s list for the fall semester 2021.
Roman is one of almost 500 students to achieve this mark of academic excellence. Students are named to the president’s list for achieving a semester grade point average of 3.80 or higher.
Roman is working toward a bachelor of science in biology.
