ROANOKE, VA. - Jillianne Junio of Oswego, earned dean’s list honors during the spring 2022 semester at Hollins University. To attain this distinction, students must earn at least a 3.5 average on a 4.0 grading scale.
Latest News
- DPAO to host Herman’s Hermits/Peter Noone for its annual Oldies Show
- Junio named to dean’s list
- River Docking System for boats in Oswego River is now complete
- Warrior Kick-Off Day Celebration at HCSD
- Global event promotes pursuit of peace 2022
- New Pastor for Minetto United Methodist Church
- Support ADA every day
- Driver injured when pickup truck crashes into tree
Most Popular
-
Carleton Island Villa’s new owner maps out early plans for historic home
-
Missing Watertown man found dead in Black River, police say
-
Watertown’s newest firefighters grew up together
-
Man who drowned in Lake Ontario used last moments to push wife, grandchildren to safety
-
Massena Central School District appoints two new principals
Classifieds
- BUYING JUNK VEHICLES .
- ALWAYS BUYING junk vehicles. Fast, local pick up! Call 315-783-4184
- WE BUY & Sell All Types of Cattle. Call Lewie
- Adirondack "By Owner" AdkByOwner.com 1000+ photo listings of real estate
- BRZOSTEKS.COM REAL Estate Auction Co. Inc.- Homes, Estates, Farms, Commercial
- AUCTION PREVIEWS Fri., July 22nd to Tues., Aug. 2nd Real
- 111 - AAA ABES
- AAA CAPS- Alum. & Fiberglass. JCT Truck Caps, Lowville, NY
- WATERTOWN - NORTH- SIDE
- Replace your roof with the best looking and longest lasting
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.