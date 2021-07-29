GARDEN CITY, NY - Kaitlyn Grant of Oswego, has been named to Adelphi University’s spring 2021 dean’s list.
Grant was among a select group of outstanding students recognized by Adelphi’s deans of Arts and Sciences, Education and Health Science, Business, Nursing and Public Health, Social Work and Psychology for superior academic performance.
The list comprises full-time students-registered for 12 or more credits-who have completed at least nine graded credits and achieved a GPA of 3.5 or above for the semester.
This recognition becomes part of the student’s academic record and is entered into the individual’s transcript.
