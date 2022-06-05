OSWEGO - Kimber Kaleta of Oswego was named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at the Rochester Institute of Technology after earning a 4.0 average.
Latest News
- Kaleta on dean’s list
- Nazareth College students earn degrees at 95th commencement
- Assembly Minority Leader Barclay pays tribute to PBA Hall of Famer Mark Roth
- Friends of Mexico Point Park receives $30,592 grant
- New fourth edition of CCE Oswego’s Harvest Guide announced, ag businesses can sign up now
- Oswego Opera Theater to celebrate 11th Annual Golf Tournament June 25 at Battle Island Golf Course
- FCSD’s Early College High School program now accepting applications for 2022-23 school year
- PROPERTY SALES
Most Popular
-
Developer Jake Johnson buys Paddock Arcade, three other downtown buildings
-
Teacher speaks out on DSS, CPS, and NY State at May 12 meeting of County Legislature
-
Student loans forgiveness unlikely to boost the economy, experts say
-
High school softball: Sandy Creek’s unexpected postseason run falls win short of state semifinals
-
PROPERTY SALES
Classifieds
- BUYING JUNK VEHICLES .
- ALWAYS BUYING junk vehicles. Fast, local pick up! Call 315-783-4184
- WE BUY & Sell All Types of Cattle. Call Lewie
- BRZOSTEKS.COM REAL Estate Auction Co. Inc.- Homes, Estates, Farms, Commercial
- SILVER DOLLARS Wanted, Collector Not Dealer. Paying top dollar for
- AUCTION PREVIEWS Sat., May 14, 10 AM Real Estate &
- FORMER WATERTOWN couple and business owners seeking furnished home to
- 2006 JOHN Deere 25-20 compact tractor. Ex cond. w/only
- 319 FRANKLIN Street, Brownville NY. Friday June 3rd thru Sunday
- INEXPENSIVE SALES. Starting at $3,995. �1998 Fisher 24ft Pontoon boat
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.