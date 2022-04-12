Karen Wheeler elected as board member of the Salmon River Fine Arts Center

PULASKI – The Salmon River Fine Arts Center has announced that Karen Wheeler has been elected to its board of directors and will hold the office of secretary for the non-profit organization. Wheeler is a lifelong resident of Pulaski and brings a wealth of community minded experience to the board. With 45 years business experience working in finance at Fulton Boiler Works, Wheeler also brings with her retail experience as she continues to work part time at Ted’s Gift and Jewelry. When not working, she enjoys exploring and sharing her creative side through painting and photography, as well as other activities.
“I am delighted to welcome Karen as part of our board and executive team. Her calm and friendly demeanor coupled with her financial and retail knowledge will be a great asset to this organization,” says board president Ann Buchau. “It’s important that our board reflects the skills and backgrounds needed to achieve our mission. Karen’s artistic spirit, expertise, and experience make her an ideal director for the art center board.”
The Salmon River Fine Arts Center is an all volunteer-run, 501(c) 3 not-for-profit organization, located in Pulaski. Their mission is to enrich and educate the community by offering fine art exhibits, workshops, and classes that promote artistic expression, engage the energy and creativity of local artists and inspire the novice. The public may visit the gallery to view the current exhibit or purchase art by local member artists: Thursdays and Fridays noon-6 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m.-2 p.m. For information about the Salmon River Fine Arts Center exhibits and other community art programs or classes, visit salmonriverfineartscenter.com, the Arts Center’s Facebook page at facebook.com/SalmonRiverFineArtsCenter/, call 315-298-7007 or email sr.fine.arts.ctr@gmail.com.
