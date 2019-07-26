Kathy A. Ellis Scholarship awarded to Joshua O’Reilly

PULASKI - Each year, ConnextCare awards a scholarship in memory of Kathleen A. Ellis, the first nurse practitioner in New York state. Ellis was well known in the area. She worked at NOCHSI’s Pulaski Health Center, now ConnextCare, Pulaski. The community mourned when Ellis lost her battle with cancer and died in December 1996 at the age of 52.
The Kathy A. Ellis Scholarship is awarded to individuals entering a program or continuing education in the field of nursing. In order to qualify to apply for the scholarship, the candidate must be enrolled or have been accepted into accredited licensed practical nursing, registered nursing or nurse practitioner programs.
The recipient for 2019 is Joshua O’Reilly. O’Reilley is currently enrolled at Le Moyne College and St. Josephs College of Nursing, a dual degree program.
ConnextCare established in 1969 is a patient-centered network of health care practices providing Oswego County and surrounding county residents with a variety of comprehensive health care and related services. The network is operated by a private, federally funded non-profit organization governed by a volunteer board of directors. ConnextCare operates health centers in Fulton, Mexico, Oswego, Parish, Phoenix and Pulaski. It also operates seven school-based health centers located in the APW, Fulton, Mexico, Pulaski, and Sandy Creek school districts. ConnextCare is accredited through the Joint Commission and is recognized by the National Committee for Quality Assurance as a Level 3 Patient-Centered Medical Home.
