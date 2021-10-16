Kathy A. Ellis Scholarship winner announced

PULASKI - ConnextCare awards scholarship and grant funds in memory of Kathleen A. Ellis, the first Nurse Practitioner in New York state. Ellis was well known in Oswego County. She worked at NOCHSI, now ConnextCare, the Pulaski Health Center, and spent four years working at NOCHSI’s Mexico facility. The community mourned when Ellis lost her battle with cancer and passed away in December 1996 at the age of 52.
The Kathy A. Ellis Scholarship and Grant Funds are awarded to individuals entering a program or continuing their education in the field of nursing. In order to qualify to apply, the candidate must be enrolled or have been accepted into an accredited licensed practical nursing, registered nursing, or nurse practitioner program.
The recipient for 2021 is Katie Smith. Smith is currently enrolled at Nazareth College Nursing Program and will be graduating in May 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.