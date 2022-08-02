Kennen D. McBrearty receives degree

SPRINGFIELD, MASS. - Kennen D. McBrearty of Oswego, graduated from Western New England University with a Juris Doctor.
On Sunday, May 22, the University conferred graduate and professional degrees to more than 160 graduates receiving master, law, and doctorate degrees from its Colleges of Arts and Sciences, Business, Engineering, Pharmacy, and School of Law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.