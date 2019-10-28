Kenneth Blount on dean’s list

Kenneth Blount of Fulton has been named to the dean’s list at Ohio Christian University Adult & Graduate Studies Program for the fall 2018 semester.

To be eligible for the dean’s list, a student must achieve a semester GPA of 3.5 or better and be enrolled in at least 12 “graded” semester hours.

