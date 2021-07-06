Kerrigan Butler graduates from University of the Sciences

PHILADELPHIA, PA. - Kerrigan Butler of Oswego, was among the graduates recognized during University of the Sciences’ 200th commencement celebration, a virtual event, held on Wednesday, May 26.
Butler graduated cum laude with a doctor of physical therapy degree.
(0) comments
