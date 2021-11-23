Kim Ryder recognized by Oswego County Legislature

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Legislature recently recognized Kim Ryder for her devotion and commitment to the Oswego County community. The Oswego County Office for the Aging nominated her to attend the New York State Older New Yorkers Day event this year. Mother to four and grandmother to four, Ryder is an enthusiastic and inspiring example for her family and community. She has served Oswego County Opportunities (OCO), Inc., the American Red Cross and the Salmon River Fine Arts Center Gallery. Oswego County commends her for the dedication she has shown to Oswego County, making it a better place to live. At hand to present the certificate is the Legislature’s Human Services Committee. Pictured from left are: Committee Vice Chairman Bradley Trudell, District 7; Michael Yerdon, District 1; Lori Halstead, coordinator of nutrition services, OCO, Inc.; Oswego County Office for the Aging Director Sara Sunday; Ryder; Committee Chairman Roy E. Reehil, District 5; James Karasek, District 22; service dog Isabel; Herbert Yerdon, District 2; and Tim Stahl, District 20.
