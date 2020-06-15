Kim Spurling, RN earns bachelor of science in nursing

OSWEGO - Kim Spurling, RN, Director of Women’s Services, believes that continuing education is key to providing care for the community. Spurling graduated on May 10 from American Sentinel University with her bachelor of science in nursing.
Spurling has worn many hats at Oswego Health from Quality Management Specialist to the Director of Women’s Services at Oswego Hospital. She now oversees the department where she and her siblings were born.
“We could not be prouder of Kim for continuing her education and training,” stated Director of Nursing, Melissa Purtell, RN, BSN, MSN. “Her dedication and commitment to the field of nursing and patient care is truly remarkable and we are lucky to have her at Oswego Health”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.