Kyle Sterling inducted into Alpha Eta

NORTH HAVEN, CONN. - Kyle Sterling of Bernhards Bay was recently inducted into Alpha Eta, the national honor society for the allied health professions, during a virtual ceremony. Sterling is studying pathologists’ assistant/master of health science at Quinnipiac University.
To be eligible for induction, undergraduate students must have a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher and graduate students must have a GPA of 3.8 or higher and be in the top 20% of the graduating class. All inductees must show a capacity for leadership and achievement, show promise for their profession and be recommended by a faculty member or dean.
“It was such an honor to induct 94 students and four faculty into Alpha Eta and welcome them to a community of esteemed colleagues,” said Janelle Chiasera, dean of the School of Health Sciences. “The faculty and students represent the leadership and caliber of academic excellence that are upheld both by Alpha Eta and by our school - particularly our deep commitment to growing and developing future leaders who we believe are equipped to change the future of health care.”
