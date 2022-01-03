BRADFORD, Pa. - Kyle Young of Central Square, graduated from the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford with a bachelor of science degree in health and physical education.
Latest News
- Fire destroys town of Lowville man’s workshop
- Kyle Young graduates from Pitt-Bradford
- Christmas caroling in Fulton
- Santa for Seniors brightens holiday season for older adults
- SAMHSA grant to aide expansion of medication assisted treatment through Farnham Family Services to help combat the opioid epidemic
- Springside Knitting Club donates quilts,lap blankets to Friends of Oswego County Hospice
- CAC to host “Operation Warm”
- CTE students recognized as most employable for quarter one
Most Popular
-
New adulterant present in several Jefferson County fatal overdoses
-
New laws for NY in 2022: Ghost guns, robocalls, speed cameras, pesticide ban
-
Nine bridges in Lewis County will be in repair, replacement stages this year
-
Gov. Hochul’s office says National Guard out of nurses; state exploring other options for Samaritan Medical Center
-
Kurt Warner and wife hope ‘American Underdog’ will help others
Classifieds
- CLOCK REPAIR & Watch Batteries, Thousand Island Clock Works, Alexandria
- BEAUTIFUL HIMALAYAN kittens, pure bred chocolate point, litter trained, affectionate
- DASCHUND PUPPIES Beautiful Christmas present - $550/each. Call for details
- SQUARE BALES- great for horses, cattle, sheep, Gouverneur location. $3.00/ea.
- INEXPENSIVE TRUCK SALES.
- SAINT BERNARD pure bred pups- vet checked & 1st shots
- RED ANGUS bull, approx 3 1/2 yrs old, weighs approx
- 12' STAKE rack trailer, new rims & new 6 ply
- HONDA ATV, Recon model, purchased in 2021, never used, just
- FOR SALE, Prime Alfalfa, & soy bean Baleage. Fertilized, cut
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.