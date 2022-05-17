Kyle Yuri Young expected to graduate from Pitt-Bradford

BRADFORD, PA. - Kyle Yuri Young of Central Square, is expected to graduate May 1 from the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford with a degree in health and physical education.
Commencement exercises will take place at 2 p.m. in the KOA Arena at Pitt-Bradford.
Those unable to attend commencement exercises can view the livestream on the university’s website at www.upb.pitt.edu/academics/commencement or YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/upittbradford. A live feed of the nurses’ pinning ceremony at 11 a.m. May 1 will be available in the same locations.
