Sarah McDougal, of Lacona, is a May 2020 graduate of SUNY Fredonia.
McDougal received a Bachelor of Arts degree in English, visual arts and new media, and graduated Summa Cum Laude.
She is a member of Sigma Tau Delta, the International English Honor Society, and received an Award of Excellence in recognition of outstanding performance and achievement from the Department of Visual Arts and New Media.
