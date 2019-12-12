OSWEGO COUNTY - The Oswego County Traffic Safety Board recognized seven members of various Oswego County law enforcement agencies for their efforts in working to help keep our communities safe and being “Traffic Safety Champions.”
A traffic safety champion is someone who day in and day out puts forth his or her best effort to ensure the safety of all members of our community on roadways, sidewalk, bikes, in car seats and all traffic and pedestrian safety aspects of our communities.
The seven recipients for this award have shown exemplary service in some of, if not all of these categories, and have been proven to be stewards of safety for our communities as a whole. Each has gone above and beyond in their pursuit of safety, teaching, ticketing or supporting safety in his or her communities.
The Traffic Safety Board honored the following during a special awards breakfast Nov. 20:
Oswego City Police — Officer Brian Graves
Fulton City Police — Officer Jacob Chernesky
Oswego County Sheriff — Deputy Joseph Taylor
SUNY Oswego University Police — Officer Scott Maynard
New York State Police Fulton — Trooper Ryan Carpenter
New York State Police Pulaski — Trooper Kyle Everett
New York State Police Hastings — Trooper Nathan Horner
